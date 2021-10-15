Man stabbed to death in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man stabbed and killed on South Nevada in Colorado Springs this month has been identified.

52-year-old Lance Hawke of Colorado Springs was treated at the scene, on October 7, but died as a resut of his injuries.

Colorado Springs Police say they interviewed several witnesses, including the person who stabbed Hawke, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Mr. Hawke’s death is the 30th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.