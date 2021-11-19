Man stabbed, suspect on the loose following ‘physical disturbance’

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is recovering after being stabbed while police search for the culprit.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) , officers were dispatched N. Circle Dr. and Galley Road, which is near AMF Colorado Springs Lanes, around 5:45 p.m. Thursday for a “physical disturbance.”

A man was stabbed near N. Circle Dr. and Galley Road Thursday afternoon

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. Everyone else involved had left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are still investigating and working to track down the suspect(s).