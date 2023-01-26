(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) have arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in the abdomen during a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning.

According to PPD, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at around 11:27 a.m. officers were sent to the 1000 block of Ruppel Street near North Hudson Avenue and 18th Street about a call for a domestic fight. When officers arrived they learned a man had been stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital before they arrived.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Officers found 18-year-old Zenya McClendon on the scene, she was covered in blood. PPD said both Mcclendon and the victim were uncooperative and refused to talk to police. Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and collected evidence.

After further investigation PPD officers arrested McClendon for 2nd-Degree Assault and Domestic Violence. McMlendon was taken to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked on charges.