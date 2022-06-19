COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred near Dorchester Park after a man was shot in the leg.

At 8:30 a.m., officers were called to a hospital regarding a 41-year-old man receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told officers he was walking near the area of Dorchester Park between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. when he was shot by an unknown person.

The victim was transported to a hospital for non life threatening injuries.

No suspect descriptions or other information was given to CSPD that would help locate a suspect.

No arrests have been at this time.