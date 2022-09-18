COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department said a man was shot in a motel parking lot in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17.

CSPD said that around 4:30 p.m. officers were called to a motel in the 3200 block of North Chestnut Street just west of I-25, on a reported shooting. According to CSPD, the victim was shot in front of his wife and children in the parking lot of the motel.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital by his wife, the injury is not life-threatening. The suspect was last seen leaving the area, on a black sports bike wearing a dark helmet that covered his face.