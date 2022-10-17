James Hackler, suspect arrested in alleged shooting, was held down by people until police arrived. Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrived at a call in the north Briargate area to find people restraining a man that was allegedly shooting a gun on Sunday, Oct. 16 at around 4 p.m.

CSPD arrested James Hackler without further incident at the 1600 block of Springcrest Road, near Voyager Parkway and Briargate Parkway.

According to CSPD on Sunday, they received a call about a man apparently firing a gun and a woman hiding at Springcrest Rd. Police said the shooting also happened across the street from a middle school, where an adult men’s league soccer game was being played.

According to police, after the man had fired all of his rounds, several people grabbed him and held him down until police arrived. CSPD said no one was shot or hurt.

CSPD said the man was intoxicated and “was in the midst of a mental health crisis.” After being cleared from the hospital, CSPD booked the man into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.