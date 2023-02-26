(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday evening on Feb. 25.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 5000 block of North Carefree Circle near Picturesque Circle. Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical services arrived on scene and transported the victim to a hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.