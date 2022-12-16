(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A jury found a man guilty of Murder in the First Degree for the death of his then-girlfriend in September 2020.

According to a tweet by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Marvin Gabriel Santiago of Colorado Springs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday, Dec. 16. He was 24 years old at the time of his arrest in March 2021, according to police.

Santiago was tried by the jury for the murder of 23-year-old Elena Alinj who was his girlfriend at the time.

On September 28, 2022, Alinj was found in the Sun Springs Motel unresponsive, according to CSPD. Multiple injuries were noted on her body while being treated at the hospital, where she later died.

According to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, Alinj died from blunt force injuries and strangulation, ruling her death as a homicide.