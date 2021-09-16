Man sentenced to 45 years in nearly fatal shooting of CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 has confirmed Karrar Al Khammasi, the man found guilty of shooting a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The shooting happened in August 2018 when officers arrived to Boulder Street and Bonfoy Avenue due to a shots fired call. When police arrived, Officer Cem Duzel contacted Al Khammasi in the street. As the other officers approached, Al Khammasi pulled out a handgun and began firing at the Duzel.

Officer Cem Duzel

Duzel was shot in the head; Al Khammasi was shot and taken down by the other officers.

Duzel was taken to Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. He would spend several months working to recover. When he was released from the hospital and underwent therapy in New York, his hero and favorite WWE star John Cena visited Duzel and his family at their home.

Al Khammasi’s sentencing comes a few months after he was found guilty of first-degree attempted murder as well as assault of a peace officer, menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon by a previous offender.

There is a press conference scheduled for 2:30 Thursday afternoon. FOX21 will be at that event.

This article will be updated.