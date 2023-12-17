(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs man who was convicted of Second-Degree Murder has been sentenced to 40 years.

In January 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a person who had been seriously injured during an assault at a bar in the 900 block of North Circle Drive near Galley Road. When officers arrived they found 33-year-old Sergio Suarez Gonzalez of Colorado Springs, dead with a gunshot wound.

Police said after an investigation officers obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Marco Barcelo.

In October 2023, Barcelo was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder. In December, Barcelo was sentenced to 40 years in prison.