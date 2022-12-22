(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder of a Colorado Springs man in May 2021, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The DA said Lakoda Smith, who was 23 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the death of 60-year-old Clinton Richard Stamp. Smith had previously pled guilty in September 2022 to Murder in the Second Degree and a separate and unrelated Assault in the Second Degree on a Peace Officer. Under the plea agreement, Smith was facing 20 to 35 years in prison, per the DA.

On May 22, 2021, Stamp was found dead in an open field near Fillmore Ridge Heights west of Interstate 25. CSPD said officers found Stamp’s body with obvious trauma. Court records indicated that Stamp was killed sometime between May 17 and May 22.

When police identified the suspect as Smith, he was already in jail on unrelated charges when officers obtained an arrest warrant.