COLORADO SPRINGS — 34-year-old Brandon Gandy of Colorado Springs was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

In addition to his sentence, the defendant will serve a ten year term of supervised release and is ordered to pay a $20,000 special assessment.

The Honorable Judge Daniel D. Domenico presided over the case and sentenced the defendant on May 10, 2022.

According to an earlier plea agreement, the defendant came to the attention of law enforcement when an internet service provider submitted multiple tips regarding the exploitation of a child to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The reports detailed the defendant uploading sexually explicit pictures depicting minors to the internet.

Investigators executed a search warrant of the Colorado Springs address that was tracked through the user uploading the photos. In a forensic review, investigators found sexually explicit pictures of a minor on the defendant’s phone. Additional examination revealed the defendant’s Google Photos account that had numerous images and videos depicting his sexual abuse and exploitation of the minor over the course of one year.

The defendant admitted the minor was under the age of 12 at the time the images and videos of child pornography were produced.

“The details of this case are disturbing, and we commend our partners in law enforcement for their detailed investigation that put a stop to the defendant’s sick and outrageous conduct,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “This lengthy prison sentence sends a message to the community that we will track down and prosecute anyone victimizing the young and vulnerable.”

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Alecia L. Riewerts prosecuted the case.

“Our agents work night and day to keep Colorado free from people like Gandy who seek to abuse and exploit children,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge, HSI Denver. “Today’s sentence highlights the commitment our investigators, prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office and law enforcement partners have to the children in our community.”