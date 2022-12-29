(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A 73-year-old man from Cañon City is reportedly in critical condition from a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted in the lobby of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to FCSO located at 100 Justice Center Road regarding a suspected suicide attempt. CCPD says the victim appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Sheriff’s Office.

As CCPD officers arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive man being treated by Fremont County deputies. The individual was transported to a hospital and later flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs by Flight for Life.

The victim is not an employee of FCSO, according to CCPD.

Cañon City police are actively investigating this incident with the assistance of FCSO. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Cañon City Police Investigations Unit.