Man seeking shelter in cave trapped by fast-moving water

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a man trapped by fast-moving water near Cave of the Winds Friday evening on May 12.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD said the man sought shelter in a cave about a mile up off Highway 24 into the canyon during a storm.

“As the storm moved in yesterday and again today water started to move into the cave,” said CSFD.

Crews were finally able to reach the man who was located in steep terrain as water levels started to go down Saturday afternoon. First responders used ropes to help the man who then hiked the rest of the way out, per CSFD.