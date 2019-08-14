Man ruled competent for trial in Colorado Springs officer shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — A judge has ruled an Iraqi refugee accused of critically wounding a Colorado Springs police officer is competent to stand trial.

After two psychologists evaluated Karrar Al Khammasi and found he understands the charges against him and can assist in his defense, his previous not guilty plea was withdrawn and he is due back in court on September 6.

Karrar Al Khammasi is accused of shooting CSPD Officer Cem Duzel in the head, while Duzel and several other officers responded to a call about shots fired near the U.S. Olympic Training Center in August of 2018.

Al Khammasi has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and illegal possession of a weapon in the 2018 gunfight in Colorado Springs.

According to The Department of Homeland Security, Al Khammasi was granted refugee status and arrived in the United States in May 2012.