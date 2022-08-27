Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle stolen shortly after midnight on Friday.

At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the corner of Condor Street and Summit Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located several spent shell casings and discovered that a victim was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen.

There was no report of any injuries or damage to property. Police say the case appeared to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

This investigation is ongoing, according to police.