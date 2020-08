COLORADO SPRINGS – Local cyclist, Jim Spano jumped on a stationary bike at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning to raise money for the non-profit, Kids on Bikes.

He planned to ride, without pause, until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The Colorado Springs non-profit helps children learn to ride bikes, care for bikes and earn bikes through their programs.



You can check out more about the organization here —> Kids on Bikes – Creating community through cycling.