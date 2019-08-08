Man recovering from injuries suffered in early morning fire

Man seriously hurt in house fire near Boone on August 8, 2019. (Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE — A 54-year-old man was seriously injured in a fire that destroyed his Boone-area home early Thursday morning.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrived in the 60000 block of Colorado Highway 96 before 4 a.m. to find a modular home fully engulfed.

The homeowner was the only person inside the house at the time. He told deputies he was sleeping when he was awakened by the fire and was able to get out of the home.

The man suffered burns and smoke inhalation and is being treated in a Denver area hospital.

Two dogs also inside the home at the time of the fire were unable to escape and died. A car parked near the home was destroyed, and the house itself was deemed a total loss.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Bureau Fire Team responded and received assistance from Boone Fire and the Pueblo Chemical Depot Fire Department in putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but authorities do not believe it to be suspicious in nature.