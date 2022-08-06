COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man after pursuing the suspect in a police chase Friday evening.

Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer witnessed an SUV commit a traffic offense. When the officer attempted to stop the SUV for the traffic violation, the driver sped down an alleyway.

Police reports state the SUV misjudged the turn into the alley and crashed into a fence. The officer stopped to make contact with the driver only to have the suspect back up and hit the police vehicle, fleeing the area.

The suspect was not pursued at the time.

Later that evening, the SUV was located at another location and stopped when police initiated a traffic stop.

During an investigation, CSPD learned that the SUV crashed into another vehicle in that area.

The driver of the SUV, Lawrence Silvey, was arrested and booked into a Criminal Justice Center for charges related to this incident.