(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 42-year-old Jeremiah Bo Bryant has pleaded guilty to four federal felony charges in relation to a house explosion that occurred in May 2020.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

According to PCSO, on May 5, 2020, PCSO deputies responded to a reported explosion at a home at 994 South Tierra Buena Drive near West Plaza De Los Leones Drive. Deputies found the attached garage on fire, Pueblo West Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Bryant was inside the home at the time and suffered burns in the incident.

PCSO detectives investigated the cause of the fire and determined the cause to be a result of an explosion of an illegal butane hash oil operation that was set up in the garage and back room of the rental home.

Detectives executed a search warrant and found further evidence of hash oil manufacturing including tubs of marijuana products, hash oil, and extensive equipment used in the making of butane hash oil including several butane tanks. Detectives learned the hash oil was being manufactured to produce vape cartridges.

Bryant pleaded guilty to four charges in U.S. District Court in Denver:

Manufacture, possession with intent to manufacture and distribute a controlled substance – tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Possession with intent to manufacture and distribute a controlled substance – marijuana.

Maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Creating substantial risk of harm to human life while illegally manufacturing controlled substances.

“I commend the investigative work of our detectives, who in partnership with the DEA did a great job on this case which ultimately led to the federal grand jury indictment and this guilty plea,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.