Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving CSP corporal

DENVER (AP) — A Centennial man accused of causing a crash that killed a Colorado State Patrol Corporal in March pleaded guilty Wednesday.

John Carpenter pleaded guilty to failure to exercise due care when approaching a stationary vehicle resulting in death.

A separate charge for careless driving resulting in death was dismissed.

On March 13, Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Daniel Groves was killed after being hit while helping a driver who slid off interstate 76 during a blizzard.

The crash happened at mile marker 47 near Roggen, about 10 miles east of Keenesburg and about 50 miles northeast of Denver.

Groves, 52, was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center where he later died. Groves had been with the Colorado State Patrol for about 12 years. He left behind his partner of two years.