FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man with undiagnosed dementia is missing out of Fountain.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the Fountain Police Department was notified of a missing person from 30 Lazy W Road in Fountain.

75-year-old Dennis Allen Johnson is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing beige pants and a gray shirt, and should be driving a 2014 dark blue Jeep Patriot bearing Colorado license plate AQTU74. Johnson has undiagnosed dementia and has only lived in Fountain for four days. He had just moved there from Cotopaxi and is not supposed to be driving. Johnson has been missing since 7:00 a.m. with no known destination.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. This continues to be an active investigation.