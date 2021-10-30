Man known for escaping police in stolen vehicles and ramming cop cars arrested by CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man with several felony warrants has been arrested and taken off the streets after he tried to escape from local police.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force located wanted man Joel Atwell, 38, around 8 o’clock Friday night around 4700 North Academy Boulevard.

Atwell had six active felony warrants for his arrest and has fled from CSPD officers several times in stolen vehicles. He has also previously rammed officers who were trying to apprehend him.

Due to his past, Detective Mork requested the assistance of the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU). TEU officers responded and attempted to contact Atwell who was in a silver Honda Civic.

Atwell tried to escape in the Honda but was pinned in by TEU and taken into custody.