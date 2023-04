(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening on April 21.

36-year-old Jesus M. Mendoza of Pueblo died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Coroner.

The crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. in the 800 block of South Pueblo Boulevard. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died, per the Coroner.