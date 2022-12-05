(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a shooting incident that left a woman seriously injured in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday to the corner of East 6th Street and North Iola Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. A woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the man killed as 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez of Pueblo. The coroner said Valdez was found dead near a home on East 6th Street, and he died of an apparent gunshot wound.

As of Friday’s investigation, no arrests had been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. No word on the condition of the woman who was injured in the shooting.

This is the 25th homicide investigation in Pueblo in 2022, according to PPD.