(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman with injuries early Sunday morning on May 7.

Shortly before 1:35 a.m., officers were in the area of 2727 Palmer Park Boulevard when they heard multiple shots being fired from a parking lot. A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the location and a police pursuit was initiated but later terminated, said CSPD.

A man was found dead at the scene along with a woman who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, per CSPD.

Later that morning, a man also walked into a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at approximately 2 a.m. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.