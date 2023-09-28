(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 24 near Tutt Boulevard has been identified.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Divine Heights, just east of Tutt and South Carefree Circle. When officers arrived, they found an adult man dead inside an apartment.

On Monday, Sept. 25, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as 23-year-old Benjamin Gupta of Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, Gupta’s death is being investigated as a homicide, CSPD said.

Photo provided to the Colorado Springs Police Department by Benjamin Gupta’s family.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but CSPD said everyone involved has been accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

CSPD said this is the 23rd homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022,

there were 36 homicides investigated.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and CSPD asked anyone with information or who is a witness to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).