(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned the driver of the truck had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PCSO says details of the crash are still under investigation. Speed and alcohol are being considered possible contributing factors of the crash. The identity of the victim and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero is reminding motorists to be responsible on New Year’s Eve when celebrating the New Year.

“If you drink, don’t drive, and be safe on the roads,” says Lucero.