Man killed in motel parking lot identified, investigation ongoing

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a motel early one morning in February.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; 32-year-old Terrance Hutchins

32-year-old Terrance Hutchins of Colorado Springs was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday, March 1. Hutchins’ cause and manner of death were listed as pending, per CSPD.

Hutchins’ autopsy report received by CSPD on Tuesday, May 2, ruled his death a homicide.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, officers were called to the Days Inn motel at 1780 Aeroplaza Drive on reports of a man found dead shortly after 2:15 a.m. CSPD said responding officers found reason to believe the victim, later identified as Hutchins, had been involved in a fight that took place in the motel parking lot with an unknown Black man shortly before his death.

According to CSPD, this is the seventh homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there were 19 homicides investigated, per CSPD.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to the crime is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.