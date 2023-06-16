(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on West Arroyo Avenue early Thursday morning on June 15.

37-year-old, Martin William Martinez, of Pueblo was hit by a car in the 900 block of West Arroyo Avenue, northwest of I-25 and West Northern Avenue. He was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said several witnesses were interviewed resulting in the arrest of the hit-and-run suspect. They were taken into custody in the 1000 block of East Evans Avenue, a few blocks away from the crash scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and PPD asked anyone with information on the hit-and-run to contact police at (719) 553-2502 or Cpl. Chris Alarid at (719) 553-3210. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.