COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a two car crash at Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive on Friday.

At 7:33 a.m. on Friday, July 1, officers with the Sand Creek Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to the intersection of Powers and Aeroplaza regarding a two-vehicle traffic crash. When officers arrived, they determined that a red Mazda was traveling north on Powers while a blue Ford truck was traveling south, making a left turn to go east on Aeroplaza.

Upon entering the intersection, the Mazda struck the right front corner of the Ford truck. Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived on scene and began rendering aid to both drivers. The driver of the red Mazda did not survive his injuries and was deceased on scene. The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, July 4, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the man killed, identifying him as 33-year-old Benjamin Schuler. This is the 25th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time last year, Colorado Springs had 22 fatal traffic crashes.