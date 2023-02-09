(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a crash that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5.

18-year-old Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby of Colorado Springs was ejected from the vehicle during a two-vehicle crash near the corner of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

CSPD said Velasquez-Toby’s death is the second traffic fatality of 2023. At this same time last year, there were two traffic fatalities. In the last 365 days, there have been 55 traffic deaths in Colorado Springs.