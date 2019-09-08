Man killed in crash on Highway 96 west of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Pueblo man on Friday.

Troopers say Nissan had been traveling west on Highway 96 when the driver attempted a left-hand curve but failed to make it.

The Nissan first traveled off the right side of the road before going off the road’s left side and rolling three and a half times ejecting the driver.

Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Frank Sandoval who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandoval was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.