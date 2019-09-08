Man killed in crash on Highway 96 west of Pueblo

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Pueblo man on Friday.

Troopers say Nissan had been traveling west on Highway 96 when the driver attempted a left-hand curve but failed to make it.

The Nissan first traveled off the right side of the road before going off the road’s left side and rolling three and a half times ejecting the driver.

Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Frank Sandoval who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandoval was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story