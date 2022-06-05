COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died Saturday morning from a three-vehicle crash that occurred near Peterson Space Force Base.

At 11:40 a.m., Colorado State Patrol was notified of a traffic crash near the intersection of Space Village and Air Lane.

Police reports indicate that a 20-year-old man from Peyton was driving a 2002 Ford, an 18-year-old woman from Fountain was driving a 2012 Jeep and a 46-year-old man from Colorado Springs was driving a 2018 Dodge.

The on-scene investigation showed that the Ford was southbound on Air Lane and failed to yield to westbound traffic on Space Village. The Ford was hit broadside and rolled on to its right-side while being pushing into the Dodge.

The 20-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries. The others are being medically evaluated with minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for two and a half hours while the crash was being investigated.

Troopers do not consider drugs, alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.