(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado City.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5 when deputies were called to a home in the 4800 block of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City about a burglary. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies encountered an armed suspect and shots were fired.

The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, Oct. 10, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the man as 51-year-old Troy Garcia of Colorado City.

No deputies were injured in the shooting and that their names are not currently being released. The shooting remains under investigation.