Man killed in avalanche on Corona Pass, search ongoing

(GRAND COUNTY, Colo.) — A northern Colorado man was killed in an avalanche on Corona Pass Saturday afternoon on Jan. 7, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). Search and rescue teams are continuing recovery efforts for a second potential victim.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., GCSO responded to a report of an avalanche on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Pumphouse lake near the Town of Winter Park in unincorporated Grand County. Initial reports claimed that two snowmobilers had become buried in the avalanche.

A 58-year-old northern Colorado man was recovered with assistance from emergency responders, Winter Park Ski Patrol Dog Team and citizens in the area. Despite emergency resuscitation efforts, this victim was pronounced dead on scene and was been transferred to the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

Responders were unable to locate the second buried victim and were forced to retreat from the area due to weather and safety concerns, according to GCSO. Search and Rescue teams returned to the area on Sunday, Jan. 8, to continue recovery efforts.

Grand County Sheriff, Brett Schroetlin, said, “Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims. We encourage those recreating in our backcountry to regularly monitor the conditions and follow the advice of our avalanche professionals at Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).”

The Sheriff’s Office stated the identity and cause and manner of death of the victim will be released by the Coroner.