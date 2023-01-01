(BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.) — A skier was killed in a backcountry avalanche outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary, Saturday afternoon on Dec. 31, according to Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG).

Shortly after 2 p.m., SCRG responded to a call regarding a backcountry avalanche in an area known as The Numbers, which is outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary on Peak 10.

At around 1 p.m., two skiers who were father and son were caught in an avalanche, according to SCRG. The father was partially buried while his son was fully buried. The father was able to dig himself out and ski out of the area in order to get cell phone reception for the 911 call, which he made at 1:40 pm.

A total of 23 SCRG members responded, along with three members of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office’s (SCSO) Special Operations Unit. Breckenridge Ski Resort ski patrol also responded to support search and rescue efforts. A probe line was formed to find the son, according to SCRG.

At approximately 3:11 p.m., the onsite command confirmed that a body belonging to the son was found by a dog team. The subject was transported to Breckenridge Mountain Clinic while the SCSO Special Operations team performed an investigation at the scene.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will be in the area to complete an accident investigation on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Any further information about the subject will be released by the Summit County Coroner’s Office.