(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28.

25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies.

At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South Highway 85 in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead. Witnesses told police the suspect and victim were in a physical altercation inside the bar, which ended with the suspect shooting the victim outside the bar. The suspect immediately fled the scene, according to the City of Fountain.

A short time later, Kristo was arrested by law enforcement.

This case continues to be an active and open investigation. The City of Fountain said this is the first homicide investigation in Fountain in 2022.

Anyone with any further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department at (719)-390-5555 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.