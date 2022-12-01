(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed following reports of a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 25.

On Monday, Nov. 28, 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs was identified following a completed autopsy. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death as Langley’s case continues to be investigated as a homicide.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of Knoll Lane. At the scene, officers found Langley and transported him to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Patrol units were able to have the suspect turn himself in, according to CSPD. Police said the suspect and victim knew each other. CSPD stated there are no other suspects connected to the case. As of Friday, the suspect had not been officially charged.

Langley’s death is the 49th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD had investigated 40 homicides around the same time in 2021.