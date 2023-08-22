(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It started as a regular workday for Nathaniel Peña, who was working in a house in the Broadmoor Valley neighborhood on Tuesday, Aug. 22. When Peña heard gunshots ring through the area, he immediately jumped into action.

“We were here doing some plumbing work this morning,” Peña said. “Everything was kind of crazy how it all happened, we came out here, it’s perfect timing. I say perfect timing because no one got hurt and we were able to calm down the situation.”

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded after multiple 911 calls of a person hitting a mailbox with their car and then firing multiple rounds into the air.

The mailbox on scene Tuesday morning. Courtesy: Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran.

Peña is one of the individuals who called the police to report what had happened right in front of him.

“I grabbed my gun out of the car, called the cops and started to approach the guy with another gentleman, he got back in his car,” Peña said. “The shooter dropped his gun. I ran and got the gun, called the cops, and no one got hurt.”

On scene Tuesday morning, the damaged car could be seen on the sidewalk. Courtesy: Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran.

After the suspect dropped his gun, he fled from the scene, heading toward the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.

CSPD said they were notified by the Cheyenne Mountain Resort that the suspect was detained on the golf course, where officers then took the suspect into custody.

CSPD responded to several 911 calls on Tuesday morning in the Broadmoor Valley neighborhood. Courtesy: Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran.

In a scary situation like this one, Peña said he thought of his loved ones at home that made him take charge.

“I have three boys at home and there’s three kids inside the customer’s home,” Peña said. “As soon as they heard a gunshot… I saw their door opening and my immediate thought was they need to be protected.”

According to CSPD, no one was injured in this incident and thanked those who were able to detain the suspect.

Ultimately, it was Peña’s gut instincts that drove him to protect the Southern Colorado community.

“I spent 16 years of my life on a military base as well, so it’s kind of burned into me, I was a brat,” Peña said. “It was trained into my mind that this is what you do. You help if there’s a situation… I’m not hero. I didn’t do anything, but we made sure no one got hurt.”