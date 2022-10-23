(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect in a stabbing who injured a victim during an argument Saturday night, on Oct. 22.

At approximately 10:13 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Willamette and Washsatche Avenue on reports of a stabbing. The victim had approached the suspect earlier in the day requesting that the suspect stop arguing with their girlfriend, according to police records.

Later during an argument with the victim, the suspect swung a knife toward the victim striking him in the neck. The suspect swung the knife at a second victim but did not make contact.

The first victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. CSP says the suspect has been identified but not located at this time.