(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 4 near Stetson Hills and North Powers Boulevards.

According to CSPD, on Friday at around 4:15 a.m. officers were called to the 5300 block of Sprucemont Grove about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no known danger to the community.