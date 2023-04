(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on April 23.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of South Chelton Road to investigate a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot, according to CSPD. He was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.