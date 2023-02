(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that injured a man early Sunday morning on Feb. 5.

At approximately 1:23 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Academy Place near Academy Circle on reports of shots being fired.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital.

Detectives say investigations are ongoing for this case.