(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the overnight hours of Thursday, Sept. 14, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Thursday, at around 10 p.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of East St. Vrain Street near East Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive. When officers arrived they found a man outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital, and at this time CSPD said there is no suspect. Police said there is no apparent risk to the public.