COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Saturday morning officers responded to a shooting near North 17th Street off Uintah street.

Once officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries; he is expected to survive.

The suspect was identified as a man and took off in a sedan southbound on 17th street.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.