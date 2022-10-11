(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday, Oct. 11 after he was hit by a car in the 200 block of North Union Boulevard.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded just after 1 p.m. to the area, which is near the intersection of East Bijou Street and North Union Boulevard on a reported car vs. pedestrian crash.

Officers discovered that a car had been traveling westbound on Bijou, preparing to make a left turn onto southbound Union, when it hit a man in a motorized wheelchair who was crossing Union from the east.

The man in the wheelchair suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital after being treated by AMR and members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Major Crash Team.