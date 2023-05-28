(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was taken into custody after firing a gun randomly at homes early Sunday morning on May 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., officers were told a man in a wheelchair was rolling down the sidewalk firing rounds from a handgun. The man was not targeting any homes in particular, said CSPD.

There were four homes struck by the random gunfire, but no injuries were reported, per CSPD.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Laino, was contacted by officers in the area of North Nevada Avenue and East Uintah Street. CSPD said he will be booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on multiple counts of illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of weapons.