(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man was taken into custody for firing several rounds from a weapon following a fight with his girlfriend early Saturday morning on Dec. 10.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Daffodil Drive on reports of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate and detain the suspect. Further investigation revealed that the suspect and his girlfriend got into a fight, which resulted in the suspect firing several rounds into the air as he left the residence.

FPD says there were no injuries or reports of homes being hit with gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to FPD.