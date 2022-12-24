(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating reports of an accidental shooting that left a man in critical condition early Saturday morning on Dec. 24.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point on reports of an accidental shooting. Officers found a man who was later taken to a hospital to be treated for a critical injury from a gunshot wound, according to CSPD.

Police said they were able to locate the shooter on scene along with witnesses. There is no threat to the public and no other wanted suspects, per CSPD.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit have responded and are continuing to investigate.